Steelers QB Russell Wilson Questionable vs Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is officially questionable with a calf injury for the team's Week 2 game on the road against the Denver Broncos.
Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Wilson's designation while speaking with reporters on Friday afternoon, which further threw cold water on the idea that he would be ready to start over Justin Fields on Sunday.
"Regarding Russell's availability, I'm going to list him as questionable," Tomlin said. "So, obviously if his availability is questionable, then starting is less so. But, we've been in that mindset all week man. Like I said, we've been focused on getting Justin ready to play, and we'll continue in that mindset as we push forward toward gametime."
Wilson initially suffered his injury during the Steelers' conditioning test at the beginning of training camp, which limited him over the following weeks and held him out of the team's preseason opener against the Houston Texans.
He ultimately returned and beat out Fields for the starting job to begin the regular season, but those plans were thrown out the window when he popped up on the injury report as a limited participant in practice last Thursday with calf tightness.
Those complications forced Wilson to be ruled inactive against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, and though imaging didn't show any aggravation of his calf that would cause him to miss serious time, it doesn't appear that he's progressed enough at this point for the Steelers to be comfortable playing him versus the Broncos as he's remained limited this week.
Thus, Fields will continue to occupy the starting role after helping lead Pittsburgh to an 18-10 victory over the Falcons. In that contest, he went 17-for-23 through the air while adding 57 yards on the ground across 14 rushing attempts without turning the ball over.
