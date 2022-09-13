Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Sign OLB Ryan Anderson to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers add an OLB as they move forward without T.J. Watt.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding an outside linebacker to their practice squad in preparation for T.J. Watt's absence. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is signing Ryan Anderson. 

Anderson, 28, was a second-round pick for the then Washington Football Team in 2017. He played four seasons there, stating 52 games, 86 tackles, six sacks and 15 quarterback hits.

Anderson will join Delonte Scott and Chapelle Russell on the practice squad. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin was encouraged during his Week 2 press conference that Watt will return this season. He also did not confirm whether or not the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will land on Injured Reserve. 

Heading into Week 2, the Steelers' active outside linebackers other than Watt are Alex Highsmith, Malik Reed and Jamir Jones. They'll likely call up one of their practice squad options before the game.  

