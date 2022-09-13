PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers shuffled their practice squad roster today by signing linebacker Ryan Anderson and tight end Rodney Williams. They released tight end Justin Rigg and wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson as the corresponding move.

Anderson arrives in Pittsburgh with four years' experience under his belt. He was originally a second-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders in 2017 and spent the following four seasons with them. Anderson signed with the New York Giants in free agency following the 2020 season and was released in the middle of the the 2021 campaign. He has played in 52 career games, started four and recorded 78 tackles, six sacks, seven tackles for loss and five forced fumbles over that span.

Williams signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos this past spring and went through all of training camp before the team released him in mid-August. Williams played his college ball at UT Martin, where he caught 99 passes - good for ninth in school history - for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns in 53 appearances.

