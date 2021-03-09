Former Steelers WR Ryan Switzer's Infant Son Moved Out of ICU

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer continued to provide updates on his son Christian's surgeries throughout the weekend.

PITTSBURGH -- It was a long and worrisome weekend for former Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver Ryan Switzer.

On Saturday, March 6, Switzer posted on social media that his nine-month year old son, Christian, was found in his own blood due to COVID-19 complications. Switzer posted, asking for prayers as his infant son went into surgery to discover the source of the bleeding.

Switzer continued to update Christian's status while at the hospital. According to Switzer, Christian underwent three blood transfusions Saturday and surgery on Sunday to stop the bleeding. Doctors found "several" sites of bleeding during surgery.

“It’s going to be a long day or so until the results of the tissue come back," Switzer wrote. "Please pray for our baby. And please add my wife to the prayer list as she has to be strong for the both of us at the hospital.”

On Sunday, Switzer tweeted that Christian is out of the ICU and that the bleeding episodes ended overnight. He also took time to thank those who have reached out during the weekend.

“We’re heartbroken this has happened to our baby boy, but we’re also overwhelmed by the amount of people who have reached out in support of Christian,” Switzer wrote.

