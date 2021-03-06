Former Steelers' WR Ryan Switzer Asking for Prayers for His Son

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer reached out on social media to ask fans for support.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer is asking for prayers for his son Christian, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Switzer sent out a tweet on Saturday morning asking fans for support. "He's 9 months and currently in the hospital after he woke up in his blood," he wrote, confirming the child did test positive for the virus.

Switzer spent two seasons with the Steelers from 2018-2019. Starting just one game for Pittsburgh, the slot receiver caught 44 passes for 280 yards and his only NFL receiving touchdown.

Switzer signed on to the Cleveland Browns' practice squad during the 2020 season before signing a one-year deal for 2021.

Our thoughts are with Ryan and his family as they deal with this uncertain time.

