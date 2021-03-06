GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Former Steelers' WR Ryan Switzer Asking for Prayers for His Son

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer reached out on social media to ask fans for support.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer is asking for prayers for his son Christian, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. 

Switzer sent out a tweet on Saturday morning asking fans for support. "He's 9 months and currently in the hospital after he woke up in his blood," he wrote, confirming the child did test positive for the virus. 

Switzer spent two seasons with the Steelers from 2018-2019. Starting just one game for Pittsburgh, the slot receiver caught 44 passes for 280 yards and his only NFL receiving touchdown. 

Switzer signed on to the Cleveland Browns' practice squad during the 2020 season before signing a one-year deal for 2021.

Our thoughts are with Ryan and his family as they deal with this uncertain time. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_11600162_168388034_lowres
News

Former Steelers' WR Ryan Switzer Asking for Prayers for His Son

USATSI_13295274_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Sign J.C. Hassenauer to One-Year Deal

USATSI_15143617_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Save Over $15 Million With New Ben Roethlisberger Contract

USATSI_15203353_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Agree to New Contract for Ben Roethlisberger

USATSI_14294730_168388034_lowres
GM Report

The Risk/Reward of Cutting Haden, Williams Doesn't Match Steelers' 2021 Goal

USATSI_14195291_168388034_lowres
News

38 Years Ago, Steelers' Terry Bradshaw Went By the Name 'Tom Brady'

USATSI_15224629_168388034_lowres
News

Study Shows More Than 25% of Steelers Fans are 'Fake'

Untitled design (43)
News

Steelers' Mike Hilton Less Valuable of a Free Agent Than Andy Dalton?