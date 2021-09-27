Steelers Record-Long Sack Streak Ends

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to record a sack for the first time since 2016 against the Bengals.

PITTSBURGH -- When it rains, it pours. The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the hands of AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, but on top of everything, lost their 75-game sack streak.

The Bengals walked away with a 24-10 victory in Pittsburgh where quarterback Joe Burrow was hit just once. The Steelers were without both starting edge rushers in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and relied on a combination of Melvin Ingram, Jamir Jones and Derrek Tuszka to replace them.

“We got some hits on him early,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. “We caused an interception because of it, but then after that, they got the lead, and he wasn’t really exposed to that. He got the ball out quick. Tip the hat to their offense. That’s going to be the game-plan for any team that plays us. They’re not going to sit back and let us do it. When we don’t get the lead, we do not get the chance to really light our hair on fire, and that’s what’s going to happen.”

The Steelers' sack streak was the longest-running in the NFL. It started in Week 7 of the 2016 season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

