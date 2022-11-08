Skip to main content

Steelers Open Saints Week With Three Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers could miss their inside linebacker in Week 10.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin preparation for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints with three players nursing injuries. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that inside linebacker Myles Jack hurt his knee and long snapper Christian Kuntz his rib during last week's practices. Both will be limited throughout the week with uncertainty for their game status. 

The Steelers have an emergency long snapper, but Tomlin doesn't like to reveal that information until required to. 

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is still dealing with a hamstring injury that has lingered since Week 3. He returned two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles but could be limited throughout the week again. 

Outside of that, the Steelers are hopeful to get safety Damontae Kazee and linebacker T.J. Watt back from Injured Reserve. The rest of their roster is primarily healthy as they begin practice for the Saints. 

