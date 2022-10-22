Watch: Steelers DBs Scare Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry at Haunted Hause

PITTSBURGH -- The dynamic duo of tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry have become a fan favorite for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their work on the field is noted, but the way these two have made fans smile off it is just as great.

Their most recent antic was heading to Pittsburgh haunted house, Hundred Acres Manor, where they were met by some familiar faces.

Freiermuth and Gentry probably didn't need the Steelers defensive backs to show up and scare them, but it certainly added to the fun. These massive tight ends were holding each other as they screamed their way through the haunted attraction, finally meeting some, somewhat, friendly faces.

Cornerback Levi Wallace and safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds dressed up as zombies and decided to join the cast as Hundred Acres Manor. And when Freiermuth and Gentry walked by, already frightened from everything they've been through, the DBs made their appearance.

