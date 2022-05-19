Steelers Complete Second-Round GM Interview With Brandon Hunt

The Pittsburgh Steelers complete their second in-house second-round interview.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed their second-round general manager interview with pro scout Brandon Hunt, the team announced.

Hunt, who's been with the team since 2010, becomes the second in-house candidate to interview for a second time. He joins Vice President of football and business administration Omar Khan.

The Steelers aren't the only team interest in Hunt this offseason. So far, he's also interviewed with the Buffalo Bills for their GM job, and the Philadelphia Eagles for a front office role.

The Steelers have also conducted a second-round interview with Eagles' Andy Weidl, Tennessee Titans' Ryan Cowden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jon Spytek and former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley.

