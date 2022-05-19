Skip to main content

Steelers Complete Second-Round GM Interview With Brandon Hunt

The Pittsburgh Steelers complete their second in-house second-round interview.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed their second-round general manager interview with pro scout Brandon Hunt, the team announced. 

Hunt, who's been with the team since 2010, becomes the second in-house candidate to interview for a second time. He joins Vice President of football and business administration Omar Khan.

The Steelers aren't the only team interest in Hunt this offseason. So far, he's also interviewed with the Buffalo Bills for their GM job, and the Philadelphia Eagles for a front office role. 

The Steelers have also conducted a second-round interview with Eagles' Andy Weidl, Tennessee Titans' Ryan Cowden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jon Spytek and former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Bleacher Report Totally Whiffs on Steelers Offseason Analysis

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers GM Candidate Says Jack Ham Couldn't Play in Today's NFL

Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

Louis Riddick Rules Himself Out of Steelers GM Hunt

ESPN Low-Balls Steelers in FPI Rankings

Steelers Predicted to Sign LT Eric Fisher

Chris Simms Ranks Kenny Pickett Second-Last QB in NFL

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (61)
News

Bleacher Report Totally Whiffs on Steelers Offseason Grade

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (59)
News

Steelers GM Candidate Doug Whaley Calls Jack Ham 'Special Teams Backup' in Today's NFL

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
FTEEvMxWYAAvKMC
News

Louis Riddick Rules Himself Out of Steelers GM Job

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
USATSI_17300379_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers in No Rush to Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick

By Noah Strackbein10 hours ago
USATSI_17067347_168388034_lowres
News

ESPN Low-Balls Steelers in FPI Rankings

By Noah Strackbein10 hours ago
USATSI_16788447_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

What If Steelers Sign Eric Fisher?

By Noah StrackbeinMay 18, 2022
Hall of Honor Museum
News

Steelers Add Hall of Honor Museum to Heinz Field

By Noah StrackbeinMay 18, 2022
A (38)
Podcasts

Antonio Brown's Retirement, Eric Fisher to Steelers Prediction

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinMay 18, 2022