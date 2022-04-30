Steelers Select DeMarvin Leal in Third-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their defensive line in the NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their defensive line on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal in the third-round.

The Steelers went offense with back-to-back picks, selecting Kenny Pickett 20th and wide receiver George Pickens 52nd. They then went defense, selecting Leal at pick No. 84.

Leal finished his college career with 133 tackles, including 25 for loss and 13 sacks. He also had two forced fumbles and an interception.

Leal joins an older defensive line in Pittsburgh that includes captain Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu. The Steelers selected defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk in the fifth-round last year.

Leal played across the line in college but is expected to be more of a true defensive end in the NFL.

