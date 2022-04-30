Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add a wide receiver with their second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.

Pickens suffered a torn ACL prior to the 2021 season but returned to play four games and participate in Georgia's Pro Day.

The rookie receiver will join Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Cody White and Anthony Miller in the Steelers wide receiver room. The team lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Sees the Potential in Matt Canada's Offense

Kenny Pickett's Family Thought He Was Drafted by Saints

Pitt HC Says Kenny Pickett is Ready, Wants to Start as Rookie

Steelers Will Give Kenny Pickett Chance to Start This Season

Kenny Pickett on Replacing Ben Roethlisberger for Steelers

What Steelers Are Getting With Kenny Pickett