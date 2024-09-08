Steelers Set Final Timeline on Russell Wilson Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping for the best but expecting the worse with quarterback Russell Wilson and his calf injury. While Wilson has been pushing to play in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, the team doctors aren't too certain, and the final decision is getting close for both sides.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Steelers are going to make one final run at testing Wilson's calf before deciding whether or not to play him. After his injury flared up during the practice week, it became unlikely he would start against the Falcons. That remains the outlook, but the team isn't going to jump to conclusions before the game.
"The are expected to examine QB Russell Wilson this morning to check out his calf, but as it stands now, it’s more likely Justin Fields starts vs the than Wilson," Rapoport reported on X.
According to reports, Wilson has told the team he feels comfortable playing, but the response from the doctors hasn't been the same. With the injury occurring during training camp and then becoming a problem again during the pratice week, the Steelers are using extra caution to avoid a serious injury at the quarterback position.
As for now, it's likely Justin Fields is the starter in Week 1 for the Steelers. Fields is 10-28 as a starter in the NFL, but impressed the Steelers during training camp. He also spent most of the summer as the QB1, allowing him to get familiar with the wide receivers and Arthur Smith's offense.
The Steelers will host one final test on Wilson's calf before the release their final inactives list at 11:30 a.m. ET. With the questionable tag, they aren't ruling out the miracle that Wilson can play, but the outlook has not changed since his calf tightened that Wilson will sit and Fields will start in Week 1.
