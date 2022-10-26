Skip to main content

Steelers Shut Down WR Calvin Austin for Remainder of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie will not return in 2022.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will officially be without rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin for the remainder of the 2022 season after electing not to activate him to the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve, the team announced.

Austin returned to practice 21 days ago after missing the beginning of the season with a foot injury he suffered the day before the team's preseason opener. He told the media after his return that he felt good health-wise and was waiting for the coaches to activate him onto the team. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin pointed to Austin's lack of experience as the reason for shutting him down this season. 

"This guy hadn't played in a stadium yet anyway," Tomlin said. "He hadn't played in a preseason stadium and so it's more about development with him. That's the perspective I have. I'm just being realistic. Up or down, active or inactive, his overall readiness this weekend is probably not a high probability."

The fourth-round pick caught everyone's attention during training camp as his speed lit up the crowd at Saint Vincent College. Pittsburgh will now have to wait until next season to see what the Memphis product can do at the NFL level.  

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Takes Another Step Toward Return

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster

Kenny Pickett's Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling

Steelers Looking for McCaffrey-Type Deal for Chase Claypool

Should Steelers Trade Chase Claypool?

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19289297_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Takes Another Step Toward Return

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (36)
Podcasts

Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19028190_168388034_lowres
News

PFF Creates Trade Sending Steelers WR Chase Claypool to Titans

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (35)
AllSteelers+

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster

By Nicholas Martin
USATSI_19290961_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Offense Doesn't Need Big Changes to Create Big Plays

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18754332_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Calvin Austin Unlikely to Return This Season

By Stephen Thompson
945D1132-D869-4CD5-8EDA-09C4B5B056F2
GM Report

Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19290503_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett

By Cody Flavell