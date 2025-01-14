Steelers Sign 17 Players to Futures Contracts
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they signed 17 players to reserve/futures contract.
That list includes defensive back Joshua Bledsoe, offensive lineman Dylan Cook, defensive tackle Domenique Davis, linebacker Devin Harper, running back Evan Hull, defensive back D'Shawn Jamison, wide receiver Brandon Johnson, offensive guard Steven Jones, linebacker Eku Leota, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon, defensive back Kyler McMichael, offensive guard Doug Nester, linebacker Thomas Rush, defensive tackle Jacob Slade, linebacker Julius Welschof, running back Aaron Shampklin and quarterback Skyler Thompson.
Cook, Davis, Johnson, Leota, Harper, McCutcheon, McMichael, Nester, Jamison, Slade, Welschof and Shampklin had all spent some amount of time in the Steelers' organization prior to inking their futures deals.
Bledsoe was a sixth-round pick out of Missouri by the New England Patriots in 2021. He has made four total tackles across four regular season contests in his career.
Rush played collegiately at Minnesota before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, though he's never appeared in a contest.
Jones went undrafted out of Oregon in 2024 and spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad this season.
Thompson was a seventh-round selection by the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He's appeared in 10 gamess throughout his career while also starting against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs as a rookie.
Hull was a fifth-round pick out of Northwestern by the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. He played in just two games with the team over the last two years, rushing for one yard on a single attempt while hauling in a catch for six yards.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!