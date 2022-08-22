Skip to main content

Steelers Sign OT Adrian Ealy

The Pittsburgh Steelers make an addition to their offensive line.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another offensive lineman, signing tackle Adrian Ealy to their 85-man roster. 

Ealy was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma who signed with the Baltimore Ravens last year. He was released during the final round of roster cuts but signed with the team's practice squad. In October of last year, he was suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He was later released by Baltimore. 

After his release, Ealy made his way through the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams practice squads. He signed for second stints with Baltimore during the 2021 season as well.

Ealy was signed back to the Rams this offseason but was waived during training camp. 

The team has yet to announce the signing or who they are releasing in place of Ealy. 

