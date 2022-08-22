Steelers Sign OT Adrian Ealy

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another offensive lineman, signing tackle Adrian Ealy to their 85-man roster.

Ealy was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma who signed with the Baltimore Ravens last year. He was released during the final round of roster cuts but signed with the team's practice squad. In October of last year, he was suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He was later released by Baltimore.

After his release, Ealy made his way through the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams practice squads. He signed for second stints with Baltimore during the 2021 season as well.

Ealy was signed back to the Rams this offseason but was waived during training camp.

The team has yet to announce the signing or who they are releasing in place of Ealy.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Calls Out Kendrick Green in Team Meeting

Calvin Austin Updates Injury, Nearing Return for Steelers

Kenny Pickett Immpressing Everyone in Steelers Locker Room

8 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Jaguars

Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Adding More Stories to Possible Trade

Winners and Losers From Steelers Training Camp

Steelers QB Notebook: Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett Walk Away Winners

Steelers Sign New RB, Waive Master Teague

Mason Rudolph Addresses Lions Rumors

Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett