    • October 12, 2021
    Steelers Sign WR Anthony Miller to Practice Squad

    The Pittsburgh Steelers added two players to their practice squad.
    During his Week 6 press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a shoulder injury against the Denver Broncos. To add depth at the position, the team has signed Anthony Miller to their practice squad.

    Anthony Miller was a second-round draft pick, 51st overall, back in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Interestingly enough, Miller was selected just a few spots ahead of current Steelers wide receiver James Washington.

    Earlier in the summer, the Chicago Bears elected to trade Miller, along with a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick. Miller played just in a pair of games for the team, catching five receptions for 23 yards and a single touchdown prior to being released on Oct. 6.

    Miller was someone that a lot of draft analysts liked coming out of Memphis. An extremely productive collegiate player for the Tigers, Miller hasn’t been able to consistently contribute at the next level to date. He’s accumulated 139 catches, 1587 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in 49 career games.

    The Steelers also signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack to the practice squad and released nose tackle Eli Ankou.

