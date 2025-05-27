Steelers Sign Arizona WR Before OTAs
The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another wide receiver to their roster as they begin OTAs.
The team announced that they have signed Montana Lemonious-Craig, who played collegiately for a pair of current Big 12 programs in Colorado and Arizona.
An Inglewood, Calif. native, Lemonious-Craig's first stop was with the Buffaloes after signing with them as a member of their 2020 recruiting class.
He appeared in three games as a true freshman, hauling in one pass for 15 yards during that stretch. Lemonious-Craig was more involved during the 2021 campaign, as he finished the year with 10 receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns across nine contests.
In his final year at Colorado, he logged 359 yards and three scores on 23 catches in 11 games. Lemonious-Craig transfered once Deion Sanders arrived as the Buffaloes' head coach and spent the next two seasons at Arizona.
While playing alongside Tetairoa McMillan, whom the Carolina Panthers selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 8 overall pick, Lemonious-Craig recorded 468 yards and four touchdowns on 45 catches over a combined 24 contests between the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
He'll now join a Steelers roster that features the likes of DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods and Roman Wilson at receiver.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!