Steelers Sign Former Cardinals Second-Round Pick
As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make a concerted effort towards satisfying their needs at the wide receiver position, they've added a former top draft pick into the fray.
On Friday morning, the Steelers announced the signing of Andy Isabella to their practice squad. The team had previously hosted him for a workout at the beginning of October, and while it took a while to set things in motion, they doubled back and officially brought him in weeks later.
The 27-year-old was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his entire collegiate career at UMass, where he accumulated 3,526 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns while concluding his senior year as a consensus All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist.
Isabella played parts of four seasons with the Cardinals, posting 447 receiving yards and three touchdowns while returning eight punts for 166 yards across 39 contests in that time frame. The team waived him in October 2022, and he would sign to the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad after going unclaimed.
After appearing in two games for Baltimore and inking a reserve/future contract, Isabella was released in July 2023 and subsequently picked up by the Buffalo Bills.
He suited up for two contests with Buffalo last season, though he stuck around in the offseason and was let go at final roster cuts in August. Isabella later joined the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League in October before journeying back to the NFL with the Steelers.
