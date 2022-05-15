The Pittsburgh Steelers add an UDFA to their secondary.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will add undrafted free agent Carlins Platel out of South Carolina, after trying out at Rookie Minicamp, according to Mike Uva of On3.

Platel transferred to the Gamecocks after three years at Division II Assumption College. He sat out in 2020 due to the pandemic, but returned in 2021 to play in nine games.

Platel played primarily at nickel at South Carolina, but has experience on both the inside and outside. He's also spent time at safety.

The Steelers will look for Platel to compete with Arthur Maulet, James Pierre and Justin Layne for a roster spot behind Levi Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton.

