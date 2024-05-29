Steelers Sign Former Chiefs TE

All Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a tight end to their 90-man roster.

Oct 22, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders wide receiver Izaiah Gathings (2) scores against the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Super Bowl champion Izaiah Gathings, according to KPCR2's Aaron Wilson.

Gathings worked out for the Steelers after Week 1 of Organized Team Activities and signed shortly after. He'll join Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams and MyCole Pruitt in the Pittsburgh tight end room.

Gathings is a second-year tight end out of Middle Tennessee State and spent last year with the Chiefs. He played wide receiver in college, catching 84 passes for 861 yards and three touchdowns. He made the transition to tight end as he entered the NFL.

Gathings will have an opportunity to compete with Heyward, Pruitt and Williams for a roster spot this season. With Freiermuth and Washington being somewhat high draft picks, the team will likely keep both on the roster as the starter and backup on the depth chart.

