Steelers Re-Sign D-Lineman Chris Wormley
The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing defensive lineman Chris Wormley to a two-year deal, according to reports.
Wormley joined the Steelers via trade from the Baltimore Ravens, played a filler role in 2020 behind Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu. In 13 games, he tallied a sack and three quarter hits, playing 148 snaps.
Wormley, 27, was the Ravens' third-round pick in 2017. The Steelers sent a 2021 fifth-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for the lineman and a seventh-round pick.
The Steelers lost Alualu to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Wormley, who played across the line in 2020, will step into a competition for nose tackle with a group of young players.
Wormley is the third player to re-sign with the Steelers since Monday.
