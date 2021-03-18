GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Steelers Re-Sign D-Lineman Chris Wormley

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their defensive line, re-signing Chris Wormley.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing defensive lineman Chris Wormley to a two-year deal, according to reports. 

Wormley joined the Steelers via trade from the Baltimore Ravens, played a filler role in 2020 behind Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu. In 13 games, he tallied a sack and three quarter hits, playing 148 snaps. 

Wormley, 27, was the Ravens' third-round pick in 2017. The Steelers sent a 2021 fifth-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for the lineman and a seventh-round pick. 

The Steelers lost Alualu to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Wormley, who played across the line in 2020, will step into a competition for nose tackle with a group of young players. 

Wormley is the third player to re-sign with the Steelers since Monday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

