Steelers Sign LS Christian Kuntz to New Contract

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year deal, the team announced.

Kuntz made the 53-man roster after three spending three summers with the team and last season on the practice squad. The college linebacker from Duquesne beat out Kam Canaday, who spent the last four seasons with the Steelers.

Kuntz recorded four tackles this season.

The Steelers also signed defensive back Isaiah Johnson and receiver Steven Sims to Reserve/Future contracts. They have now signed 14 players to Future contracts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mason Rudolph on His Advantages in QB Battle

Five Best Ben Roethlisberger Moments

Real Options for Steelers Next QB

Will NFC North QB Become Steelers New Starter in 2022?

Mike Tomlin Among Highest Odds to be Raiders Next Head Coach

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans