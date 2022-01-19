Skip to main content
Steelers Sign LS Christian Kuntz to New Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep their long snapper.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year deal, the team announced. 

Kuntz made the 53-man roster after three spending three summers with the team and last season on the practice squad. The college linebacker from Duquesne beat out Kam Canaday, who spent the last four seasons with the Steelers. 

Kuntz recorded four tackles this season.

The Steelers also signed defensive back Isaiah Johnson and receiver Steven Sims to Reserve/Future contracts. They have now signed 14 players to Future contracts. 

