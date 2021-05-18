Sports Illustrated home
Steelers Sign Both Fourth-Round Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now signed six of their nine draft picks.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed fourth-round picks Dan Moore Jr. and Buddy Johnson, the team announced Tuesday. 

Johnson followed Moore to Pittsburgh from Texas A&M as the two Aggies went back-to-back as Steelers' picks. 

Moore will compete with Chuks Okorafor at left tackle this offseason. He'll join Okorafor, Zach Banner and Joe Haeg in the offensive tackle room. 

Johnson will contribute at inside linebacker but is expected to be a special teamer in his rookie year. 

"The way we worked at A&M, if you were a starter you had to play on special teams. It's so important," Johnson said. "I look forward to playing special teams. It's part of football. I love special teams. I love the defensive side of special teams.

"I look forward to the challenge. I am going to go out and compete. I am blessed to be in this situation. I am going to make sure the Steelers are proud of their draft pick and give it my all."

The Steelers have now signed six of their nine picks. Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth and Kendrick Green remain unsigned.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

