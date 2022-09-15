Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Sign OLB David Anenih

The Pittsburgh Steelers will place T.J. Watt on IR and add an OLB.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih to their 53-man roster with the anticipation T.J. Watt is headed to Injured Reserve, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

Anenih, an undrafted rookie out of Houston, spent the summer with the Tennessee Titans. A preseason standout, Anenih recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles for Tennessee. He later signed with the practice squad before being terminated in the last several days. 

Anenih will join Alex Highsmith, Malik Reed and Jamir Jones as the edge rushers in Pittsburgh once Watt is placed on IR. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will miss a minimum of four weeks but could be looking at the Bye Week as a possible return. 

In the meantime, Highsmith and Reed will start. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Film Room: Highsmith's Emergence Needed Now More Than Ever

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Najee Harris Expects to Play, Take Less Snaps Moving Forward

Steelers Add New LB, TE to Practice Squad

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

Steelers RB Najee Harris Avoids Major Injury

Malik Reed Ready to Step In for T.J. Watt

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17184614_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Film Room: Steelers Need Alex Highsmith's Emergence Now More Than Ever

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_18360410_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Open Week 2 With Five Injuries

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17539029_168388034_lowres
News

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18962025_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Expects to Play, See Less Snaps Moving Forward

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (11)
Podcasts

T.J. Watt's Return, Steelers Offensive Improvements

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19030134_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_15178188_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Ryan Anderson, Rodney Williams to Practice Squad

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17477799_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

By Noah Strackbein