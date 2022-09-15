Report: Steelers Sign OLB David Anenih

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih to their 53-man roster with the anticipation T.J. Watt is headed to Injured Reserve, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Anenih, an undrafted rookie out of Houston, spent the summer with the Tennessee Titans. A preseason standout, Anenih recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles for Tennessee. He later signed with the practice squad before being terminated in the last several days.

Anenih will join Alex Highsmith, Malik Reed and Jamir Jones as the edge rushers in Pittsburgh once Watt is placed on IR. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will miss a minimum of four weeks but could be looking at the Bye Week as a possible return.

In the meantime, Highsmith and Reed will start.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Film Room: Highsmith's Emergence Needed Now More Than Ever

Najee Harris Expects to Play, Take Less Snaps Moving Forward

Steelers Add New LB, TE to Practice Squad

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

Steelers RB Najee Harris Avoids Major Injury

Malik Reed Ready to Step In for T.J. Watt