Skip to main content

Steelers Sign WR Diontae Johnson to Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver adds two years to his deal.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed on a two-year deal with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 

Johnson is signing a two-year deal worth $36.71 million, with $27 million guaranteed. This will add one to his final season, locking him to Pittsburgh for the next three years. 

Johnson has not practiced at training camp while the two sides negotiated a deal. He participated in wide receiver drills, but worked on the sideline during team periods. 

Last season, Johnson led the Steelers with 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He also made his first Pro Bowl.

Pittsburgh's expected wide receiver rotation will be Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens and Calvin Austin, with two more players expected to make the roster. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Training Camp Biggest Overreactions

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Joins the First-Team

Growing Belief Steelers Sign Diontae Johnson By Week 1

T.J. Watt Fired Up at Training Camp

Robert Spillane Details What Brian Flores Has Added to the Linebackers

Jaylen Warren Taking Advantage of Najee Harris Absence

Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injury

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mitch Trubisky is Struggling

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (24)
AllSteelers+

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Trubisky, Pickett Win Awards for the Day

By Derrick Bell17 minutes ago
USATSI_18754185_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Biggest Steelers Training Camp Overreactions

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin3 hours ago
USATSI_18359792_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Gets First-Team Reps

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_17302126_168388034_lowres
News

There's Growing Belief Steelers Sign Diontae Johnson By Week 1

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_17059446_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign RB Master Teague III

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_10110757_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Add Former Penguins President as Front Office Advisor

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_17302114_168388034_lowres
News

T.J. Watt is Fired Up at Steelers Training Camp

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_18503682_168388034_lowres
News

Robert Spillane Details What Brian Flores Has Added to the Linebackers

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago