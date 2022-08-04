Steelers Sign WR Diontae Johnson to Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed on a two-year deal with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Johnson is signing a two-year deal worth $36.71 million, with $27 million guaranteed. This will add one to his final season, locking him to Pittsburgh for the next three years.

Johnson has not practiced at training camp while the two sides negotiated a deal. He participated in wide receiver drills, but worked on the sideline during team periods.

Last season, Johnson led the Steelers with 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He also made his first Pro Bowl.

Pittsburgh's expected wide receiver rotation will be Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens and Calvin Austin, with two more players expected to make the roster.

