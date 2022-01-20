Steelers Can Re-Sign Dwayne Haskins For Cheaper Than Expected

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to bring back quarterback Dwayne Haskins this offseason, and the price will be much less significant than first anticipated.

According to CBS Sports' salary cap expert Joel Corry, the Steelers' cap hit for retaining Haskins will be $2.54 million. The expected cap number was first set to $5.562 million as a as a first round restricted free agent tender.

The salary cap will take a big jump overall this spring, moving up $25 million from last season.

Haskins is one of a few veterans the Steelers could bring back this spring, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Haden and Ahkello Witherspoon. The reduced value of the quarterback's contract, though, will likely make it easier for Pittsburgh to add him to the mix next season.

