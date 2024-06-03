Steelers Sign First-Round Draft Pick
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers inked another member of their 2024 draft class, and this time it was their most important selection. The Steelers announced they signed first-round pick Troy Fautanu to his first NFL contract. The team announced the signing on their social media.
The contract is a typical, rookie contract. The deal runs for four years and includes a fifth-year option. The financial details were not disclosed at the time of the announcement.
Fautanu was selected 20th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Many believed he would be a top-15 selection, so his falling to Pittsburgh surprised some. He attended the University of Washington, where he earned All-Pac 12 first-team honors in back-to-back seasons before the draft.
With this signing completed, the Steelers are nearly done with contract negotiations with their most recent draft class. Second-round pick Zach Frazier is the only one unsigned but is expected to sign his rookie deal soon.
