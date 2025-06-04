Steelers Sign Former Bears DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked former Chicago Bears defensive back Quindell Johnson to a deal, his agency Universal Sports Management has announced.
Johnson, 25, has played in nine NFL games, all during the 2023 season, recording three tackles and one interception. The undrafted safety out of Memphis in 2023 orginally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie. He's since bounced around the league, spending time with the Chicago Bears into 2024 and then the San Francisco 49ers the same season.
The Steelers have a deep safety room with plenty of candidates to sneak onto the 53-man roster as the end of the summer. Johnson joins the mix of Sebastian Castro as the next level of defensive backs with potential to make the team. They'll be looking to out-shine those ahead of them like Juan Thornhill and Miles Killebrew.
Pittsburgh typically brings four to five safeties onto their active roster. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott and Thornhill are expected to fill three of those roles with Killebrew being the favorite as the fourth. Castro is an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, and may be Johnson's biggest competition for a roster spot heading into training camp.
