Steelers Sign Former First-Round CB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that they signed cornerback C.J. Henderson to their practice squad on Wednesday morning.
Henderson worked out for the team last week and did so for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday before ultimately ending up in the Steel City.
The move comes on the heels of a hamstring injury to Cory Trice Jr., who is unlikely to play for the Steelers against the Colts in Week 4. Pittsburgh also signed James Pierre to its 53-man roster on Tuesday for additional depth at the position.
Henderson attended the University of Florida and was taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft. He only played eight games as a rookie, all of which were starts, after hurting his groin and going on injured reserve.
Henderson played two games for Jacksonville to begin the 2021 campaign before he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers along with a fifth-rounder for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick.
He appeared in 39 contests (22 starts) for Carolina from '21 through 2023, coming away with two interceptions and recording a total of 128 tackles over that time.
Henderson signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent in March 2024 and was released during final roster cuts.
