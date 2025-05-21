Steelers Sign Former Texans Guard
The Pittsburgh Steelers made another offseason addition today in former Houston Texans guard Nick Broeker, the team announced in a release and on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, this afternoon.
Broeker, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills, is signed to a one-year contract with Pittsburgh. The Texans waived him earlier this month.
Despite being a Bills draft pick, Broeker never played a game in Buffalo, instead being picked up by Texas in August 2023. In his two years with the Texans, Broeker played 12 games, though he started none.
Broeker joins left guards Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson and Aiden Williams and Mason McCormick, Max Scharping and Steven Jones at right guard as part of the Steelers' offensive line, according to ESPN.
Prior to declaring for the NFL draft, Broeker played college football at Ole Miss, where he never missed a game in four seasons. Additionally, he earned second-team All American honors in 2022.
Per the Steelers' release, the team released released guard Lecitus Smith to make room for Broeker on the roster.
