Steelers Sign Former Texans WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a well-travelled veteran to their wide receiver room.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team has signed Robert Woods to a one-year deal worth $2 million.
Pittsburgh was in need of depth on the outside behind DK Metcalf and George Pickens, but it did not select a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft
Woods should now help fill that void at a tenable price point. He spent this past season with the Houston Texans and finished with 20 catches for 203 yards across 15 games.
While he also spent the 2023 season with the Texans, Woods is best known for his time as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
From 2017 to 2021, the USC product and California native logged 367 catches for 4,626 yards and 23 touchdowns in 68 games while helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals in his final year with the team.
Woods began his career with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft. He also had a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 campaign, where he put up 527 yards and two scores on 53 receptions.
