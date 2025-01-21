Steelers Sign Former Rams CB to Futures Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to add to their 90-man roster at the onset of the offseason, as they announced that they signed former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cameron McCutcheon to a reserve/futures deal on Tuesday afternoon.
McCutcheon began his collegiate career at Gardner-Webb in 2018, finishing his freshman season with 14 total tackles and a forced fumble across 10 games. In 2019, he appeared in 11 contests and posted 54 tackles to go with three passes defended. During his final year with the program in 2020, McCutcheon tallied 19 tackles and the first interception of his career over four games.
He transferred to Western Carolina for the 2021 campaign, putting up 47 tackles alongside two picks, four passes defended and a fumble recovery in 11 contests that season. In 2022, McCutcheon was credited with 32 tackles, four passes defended and a fumble recovery over 11 games.
After he wasn't selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams. McCutcheon logged 139 snaps across the preseason as a rookie before being released at final roster cuts.
After going unclaimed on waivers, he signed to the Rams' practice squad and remained there until he was let go on Nov. 21. McCutcheon would then return to the team a week later and sign a futures deal with them in the subsequent offseason.
This past preseason, he saw the field for a total of 123 reps. McCutcheon couldn't crack the 53-man roster once again, however, and did not resurface on Los Angeles' practice squad after passing through waivers.
