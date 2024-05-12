Steelers Sign Former Ravens CB

All Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers inked the former rival to a deal.

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping Anthony Averett around, signing the former Baltimore Ravens cornerback to a deal following his tryout at rookie minicamp, according to Pro Football Talk.

Averett, 29, is entering his seventh year in the NFL and will make his transition across the division from Baltimore to Pittsburgh. He spent the 2022 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, playing in seven games. Last season, be bounced around from the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, but never played a game during the season.

“I definitely know this division, been around four year, I know when they play Renegade, the stadium goes wild. It’s a good rivalry, love the tradition here," Averett told reporters at rookie minicamp. "I know when I was on the Ravens, we always respected Pittsburgh and I know the feeling is mutual."

Averett will get a shot at making the 53-man roster and could sneak his way into the starting lineup at slot cornerback this season. He and undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop are the front-runners for the position heading into training camp.

