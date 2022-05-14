Steelers Sign Four Rookie Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers ink their first four rookie deals.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have finalized rookies deals for four of their 2022 NFL Draft picks.

The Steelers inked tight end Connor Heyward, quarterback Chris Oladokun, linebacker Mark Robinson and wide receiver George Pickens to their rookie deals, according to the NFL's transaction wire. These are the first four draft picks to sign with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers opened Rookie Minicamp this weekend, getting their first-year player acquainted with the facilities. They'll then take a week break before returning for OTAs and minicamp on May 24.

Pittsburgh still needs to sign first-round pick Kenny Pickett, third-round pick DeMarvin Leal and fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III.

