Steelers Sign Second-Round Pick George Pickens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers inked their first rookie contract, signing wide receiver George Pickens to his first NFL contract.

Pickens was the Steelers' second-round selection, pick No. 52. Pittsburgh followed up the pick by selecting wide receiver Calvin Austin III in the fourth-round. They'll both join Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool in the receiver room.

Pickens already feels he belongs with the Steelers, and says he carries that Pittsburgh mentality with him into the NFL.

"They're real physical. That's really the biggest thing. Aggressiveness," Pickens told Steelers.com. "That's one of the biggest models of their game. That is really one of the bigger things in my game. I'm always physical. And I'm always finesse. You put those two together, you create a Steelers mentality like the receivers they already have now."

The Steelers have six more draft picks to sign.

