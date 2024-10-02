Steelers Sign Former Harvard RB
With uncertainty at the running back position due to injuries, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have signed Aaron Shampklin to the active roster from their practice squad.
The move became official on Wednesday morning. Shampklin was a member of the organization throughout the entire offseason after signing a reserve/futures contract in January and played in all three preseason games this year before he was let go at final roster cuts.
Pittsburgh brought him back on their practice squad, where he has resided up to this point. He was elevated to the active roster for the team's Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and received the first regular season carry of his NFL career, which went for five yards.
Shampklin went undrafted out of Harvard in 2022 and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He was let go in September of that year before latching on with the Colts at the end of the season.
Shampklin was then released by Indianapolis in May of 2023 and had stints with both the Houston Gamblers of the USFL and Los Angeles Chargers before finding his way to the Steelers.
With Jaylen Warren's status up in the air due to a knee injury while Cordarrelle Patterson deals with an ankle injury, Shampklin could see some playing time as a primary backup behind Najee Harris in Week 5 and beyond.
