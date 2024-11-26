Steelers Sign International LB
The Pittsburgh Steelers brought back an old friend on Tuesday morning in rookie linebacker Julius Welschof, whom they signed to their practice squad.
Welschof, a German native, signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and was granted a roster spot through the NFL's International Player Pathway program.
He appeared in all three of the Steelers' preseason games this year, first logging a total of 47 snaps and two assisted tackles, per Pro Football Focus, against the Houston Texans in the opener on Aug. 9.
Welschof then registered a sack versus the Buffalo Bills in the following contest on Aug. 17 before breaking out with two quarterback takedowns in the finale against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 24.
The 27-year-old suffered a knee injury in Pittsburgh's matchup with Detroit, however, which landed him on the reserve/injured list. That move opened up a 53-man roster spot for the team at final cuts, though Welschof was ultimately waived with a settlement before the regular season began.
Before transferring to Charlotte ahead of the 2023 season, he started his collegiate career at the University of Michigan. There, he played in 35 games from 2019 to 2022 while posting 25 tackles and a sack.
Welschof was also selected in the second round of the CFL Draft this year by the Calgary Stampeders.
