    • November 11, 2021
    Steelers Sign Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to Practice Squad

    The former Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher joins the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to their practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

    Tuioti-Mariner, 25, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and has played in 30 games, including one start, since. In three and a half seasons with Atlanta, he's accumulated 54 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles. 

    The Steelers promoted Taco Charlton to the active roster following the trade of Melvin Ingram. They released kicker Josh Lambo from the practice squad on Tuesday, clearing a space for Tuioti-Mariner.

