Report: Steelers Sign J.C. Hassenauer to One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin signing their free agents, agreeing to a deal with J.C. Hassenauer.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finished an exciting day by adding a center to their roster.

On Thursday, the Steelers announced they have agreed to a new contract with Ben Roethlisberger, saving them roughly $15 million in cap space for the 2021 season. A move highly anticipated, Pittsburgh followed up the announcement by adding J.C. Hassenauer back to their team.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Hassenauer signed a one-year deal with the Steelers. He was an exclusive rights free agent.

The 25-year-old center played in 15 games in 2020 after spending most of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. He started four games at center and guard last season.

The Steelers are expected to target linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft and during free agency. They have over 20 free agents still looking for contracts for the upcoming year.

