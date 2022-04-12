Steelers Sign OL J.C. Hassenauer

The interior lineman started three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer has signed his restricted free agent tender, keeping him on the roster for the 2022 season.

Hassenauer played 13 gams in 2021, including three starts. He played the final two games of the season at center while Kendrick Green dealt with an injury.

The Alabama alumni has played 28 games for the Steelers, including seven starts.

The Steelers offensive line has depth on the inside with the return of Hassenauer and the additions of Mason Cole and James Daniels. Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green will also return as contenders to start.

