Report: Steelers Sign DT Jonathan Marshall From Jets Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding defensive line depth in light of Chris Wormley's surgery.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall off the New York Jets' practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Pittsburgh is looking for defensive line depth after Chris Wormley underwent knee surgery and will miss time. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't give a timetable on his possible return, or if there would be one this season.

Marshall is a sixth-round pick from Arkansas in 2021. He played four games last season for a total of 76 defensive snaps and one special team snap, recording two tackles and a quarterback hit.

He played 34 games in college, totaling 73 tackles, 11.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Marshall will need to remain on the Steelers 53-man roster for at least three weeks after being signed off a practice squad.

