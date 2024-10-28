Steelers Sign Speedy RB Off Practice Squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed running back Jonathan Ward off of their practice squad to their 53-man roster, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.
Ward signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in May before he was released at final roster cuts. He would end up back with the organization just days later, however, as a member of the practice squad.
The 27-year-old was first elevated to the active roster for Pittsburgh's Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, a game in which he received two carries for nine yards. He also gained 13 yards over three attempts on the ground in the team's Week 6 battle against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ward also earned an elevation in Week 7 versus the New York Jets. Teams are only permitted three such moves per player in a single season, so the Steelers had to sign him to the 53-man roster in order for him to be eligible to play. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.
Ward has contributed on special teams as well, logging a total of 40 snaps while seeing the field as a member of both the kick and punt units.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!