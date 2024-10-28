All Steelers

Steelers Sign Speedy RB Off Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added some running back depth to their 53-man roster.

Jack Markowski

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jonathan Ward (35) runs the ball as Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd (17) defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jonathan Ward (35) runs the ball as Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd (17) defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed running back Jonathan Ward off of their practice squad to their 53-man roster, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.

Ward signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in May before he was released at final roster cuts. He would end up back with the organization just days later, however, as a member of the practice squad.

The 27-year-old was first elevated to the active roster for Pittsburgh's Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, a game in which he received two carries for nine yards. He also gained 13 yards over three attempts on the ground in the team's Week 6 battle against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ward also earned an elevation in Week 7 versus the New York Jets. Teams are only permitted three such moves per player in a single season, so the Steelers had to sign him to the 53-man roster in order for him to be eligible to play. A corresponding move has yet to be announced.

Ward has contributed on special teams as well, logging a total of 40 snaps while seeing the field as a member of both the kick and punt units.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Jack Markowski
JACK MARKOWSKI

Home/News