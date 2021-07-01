Sports Illustrated home
Steelers to Sign Kicker Sam Sloman

The Pittsburgh Steelers add another kicker to the roster prior to training camp.
Author:
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to sign kicker Sam Sloman pending a physical, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Sloman kicked for the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans as a rookie last season. The 23-year-old out of Miami, Ohio made 10 of 13 field goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra point attempts. 

The Steelers still have kicker Chris Boswell on the roster. He was the only kicker throughout OTAs and minicamp. 

Boswell, 30, is entering the second-last year of his current contract. Last season, he made 19 of 20 field goals and 34 of 38 extra point attempts. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

