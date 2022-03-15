Steelers Signing CB Levi Wallace

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a deal with former Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace, according to multiple reports.

Wallace comes to Pittsburgh on two-year, $8 million deal. The 26-year-old went undrafted in 2018 and has since started 52 of his 52 games played. He's recorded 219 tackles, 6 interceptions and 10 pass deflections for Buffalo.

The Steelers are expected to sign Ahkello Witherspoon as well, but the announcement of a done deal has not been announced. So, as of now, Pittsburgh's cornerback room now includes Wallace, Cam Sutton, Arthur Maulet, Justin Layne and James Pierre.

The Steelers are still expected to make a move at safety with Terrell Edmunds deciding to test free agency.

