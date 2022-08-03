Steelers Sign RB Master Teague III

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed for Ohio State running back Master Teague III and have placed Jeremy McNichols on Injured Reserve.

Teague played at Ohio State from 2018-2021, rushing for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 5'11, 226-pound runner signed with the Chicago Bears after going undrafted, but was released three days later.

McNichols signed with the team at the beginning of training camp. He suffered a shoulder injury before pads came on.

Pittsburgh's backfield now contains Najee Harris, Anthony McFarland, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Warren, Mataeo Durant and Teague.

