Steelers Sign RB Master Teague III

The Pittsburgh Steelers make a change at running back.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed for Ohio State running back Master Teague III and have placed Jeremy McNichols on Injured Reserve. 

Teague played at Ohio State from 2018-2021, rushing for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 5'11, 226-pound runner signed with the Chicago Bears after going undrafted, but was released three days later. 

McNichols signed with the team at the beginning of training camp. He suffered a shoulder injury before pads came on. 

Pittsburgh's backfield now contains Najee Harris, Anthony McFarland, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Warren, Mataeo Durant and Teague.

