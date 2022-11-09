Steelers Sign Kicker Matthew Wright

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Matthew Wright to their 53-man roster off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, the team announced.

Wright spent the summer of 2020 with the Steelers and kicked in three games for the team that season. He's played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making 21 of 24 field goals in 14 games.

This season, he played two games for the Chiefs, making three of four field goals.

The signing likely means Chris Boswell will continue to miss time with a groin injury. Sources tell All Steelers Boswell could miss over a month of action before his return.

Wright will need to spend a minimum of four weeks on the Steelers' active roster since he was signed off a practice squad. That could mean Boswell is a candidate for Injured Reserve, especially with the Steelers needing to clear two roster spots for the returns of T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled

Steelers Open Saints Week With Three Injuries

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season

Steelers Secondary Getting Damontae Kazee, William Jackson Integrated

Damontae Kazee Injury Worse Than Believed, Expects to Return this Week

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market