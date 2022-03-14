Skip to main content
Player(s)
Mitchell Trubisky
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Sign QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers add another quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers add another quarterback to their mix, signing former Chicago Bears first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 

Trubisky signs a two-year deal with Pittsburgh after spending last season behind Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills. 

Trusbisky is 29-21 as a starter in the NFL. He threw 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions with the Bears during his four-year span. He was also named to the 2018 Pro Bowl. 

Trubisky joins Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins in the Steelers quarterback room. General manager Kevin Colbert said the team will have four quarterbacks on the roster by training camp, which leaves the door open to drafting a rookie. 

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

