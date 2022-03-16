Steelers Sign ILB Myles Jack

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing inside linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year, $16 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jack was a surprising release by the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. The 26-year-old was the team's second-round pick in 2016 and has started 82 games since. He's also had back-to-back 100 tackle seasons.

Jack joins Devin Bush as the expected starters on the inside. The Steelers also placed tenders on Marcus Allen and Robert Spillane, and second-year linebacker Buddy Johnson should have an extended role.

Pittsburgh continues to spend during free agency and could be expected to sign a wide receiver and safety as well.

