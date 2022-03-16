Skip to main content
Player(s)
Myles Jack
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Sign ILB Myles Jack

The Pittsburgh Steelers add a highly-touted inside linebacker.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing inside linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year, $16 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jack was a surprising release by the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. The 26-year-old was the team's second-round pick in 2016 and has started 82 games since. He's also had back-to-back 100 tackle seasons. 

Jack joins Devin Bush as the expected starters on the inside. The Steelers also placed tenders on Marcus Allen and Robert Spillane, and second-year linebacker Buddy Johnson should have an extended role. 

Pittsburgh continues to spend during free agency and could be expected to sign a wide receiver and safety as well. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin is a Big Fan of Georgia DE Jordan Davis

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Release Zach Banner

What Does Mitchell Trubisky Signing Mean for Steelers?

Steelers Send House to Georgia Pro Day

Steelers Signing OL James Daniels

What the Numbers Say About Mitchell Trubisky

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17908252_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Is a Big Fan of Georgia DE Jordan Davis

By Noah Strackbein38 minutes ago
USATSI_17549244_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens Sign LB Za'Darius Smith

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_13853006_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Release OT Zach Banner

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17079113_168388034_lowres
News

Vikings Re-Sign Punter Jordan Berry

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (11)
AllSteelers+

What Mitchell Trubisky Signing Means for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_13548429_168388034_lowres
News

Artie Burns Signing With Seahawks

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
USATSI_17606880_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Send Tomlin, Colbert and Flores to Georgia Pro Day

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Receive Fourth-Round Comp Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By Noah StrackbeinMar 15, 2022