Najee Harris Signs Rookie Contract With Steelers

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced the signing of rookie running back Najee Harris.

Harris' deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, is a standard four-year deal worth $13.1 million guaranteed. The deal now sees all but two Steelers' rookies (Kendrick Green and Pat Freiermuth) under contract for the upcoming season.

Harris, selected with pick number 24 in the 2021 NFL Draft, looks to make a big impact early in Pittsburgh's offense.

Harris rushed for 1,466 yards and 26 TD's during his senior season at Alabama, while also setting school records for career rushing yards (3,843 yards), rushing touchdowns (46 TD's) and total touchdowns for running backs (57 TD's).

"I just came in here to learn the offense and bond with some of the guys here," said Harris. "The main goal is to get better each day. That's it. I am starting back to step one, all the basics. More explosive footwork, have better eyes catching the ball, be a more explosive player.

The competition level, the difference between college and NFL is two different places. The NFL you play against the best. It's all about starting with step one and building all of the way up. Every time you reach a new pinnacle in life, I want to start at step one and work my way up."

With the ink still wet on Harris' contract, the Steelers will look to utilize the talents of Harris early and often throughout his career.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

