Report: Steelers Sign Nick Sciba to Replace Chris Boswell

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Nick Sciba to fill the place of an injured Chris Boswell for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports.

Boswell has been ruled out due to a groin injury. Sources tell All Steelers he could miss more than just Week 8 due to the injury.

Sciba spent the summer with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Wake Forest. The undrafted rookie holds the NCAA record for most consecutive made field goals with 34 and hit all 65 of his extra point attempts.

The Steelers have kicked the sixth-most field goals in the NFL this season.

